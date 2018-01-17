DICKERSON ENTERS NOT GUILTY PLEA TO THEFT CHARGE

A former Sioux City schoolteacher has pleaded not guilty to charges that she allegedly stole nearly $3000 from accounts she set up for East High School’s Special Olympics and Friendship Connection groups.

48-year-old Melissa Dickerson is charged with second degree theft.

Court documents state Dickerson was a special education teacher in 2013 at the high school when she opened the accounts in violation of Sioux City Community School District policy.

Court documents say a bank official informed the school district that one of the accounts was overdrawn because of a MidAmerican Energy bill in Dickerson’s name.

A March 6th trial date has been set in the case.

Dickerson is free on $5000 bond from the Woodbury County Jail.