LIGHT TURNOUT SO FAR FOR IOWA HOUSE ELECTION (UPDATE)

Updated 4:50pm 1/16/18

It’s been a light turnout so far today for the special election in Woodbury County for the Iowa District 6 seat in the House of Representatives.

Election officials say that 1706 people had voted as of 4P.M. today.

A total of 1031 absentee ballots were also counted to bring the total votes cast to 2737.

That’s around 14 per cent of the district’s eligible voters.

Republican Jacob Bossman is running against Democrat Rita DeJong in the election.

The polls in the district are open until 9p.m. tonight.