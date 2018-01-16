GUN STOLEN IN 2007 FROM NEBRASKA FACTORS IN SIOUX CITY HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION

Nebraska authorities say one of 79 firearms stolen from a Lincoln store in 2007 has turned up in Sioux City.

Public Safety Director Tom Casady says Sioux City police found the handgun among several guns in the home where they believe 26-year-old Javier Cheron was fatally wounded January 10th.

It’s not known yet if that’s the weapon that was used to kill Cheron.

A suspect, 60-year-old Liborio Martinez-Rubio, has been charged with several weapons and drug counts.

The 79 guns were stolen a decade ago, October 1st of 2007, when men broke into a Lincoln Scheels store and left with the weapons within three minutes.

Police recovered some of the guns the following day and arrested the burglars, who eventually were prosecuted.

Casady says 55 of the stolen guns have now turned up in several states and even Mexico.

Nebraska AP contributed to this story