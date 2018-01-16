GRASSLEY CALLS GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN A STUPID IDEA

Congress is facing a Friday budget deadline to avoid a federal government shutdown and Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley says he’s hopeful they’ll succeed in reaching an agreement to avoid such a mess.

Grassley says allowing the funding to run out by midnight Friday would be “a stupid thing to do.”

One sticking point is deciding on the amount of money that should be devoted to disaster relief for hurricane-damaged areas of Florida, Texas and elsewhere.

Senate Democrats complained the 81-billion dollars in disaster funding offered by the House wasn’t enough to help Puerto Rico, where the power is still out to one-third of the population.

Grassley, a Republican, says it’s nonsense to quibble over that issue.

Grassley says the last government shutdown in 2013 happened because about 90-percent of Congress was brand new from the last time they did it, and they didn’t realize what a “stupid” thing it was to do.