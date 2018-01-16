CENTER FOR SIOUXLAND OFFERS HOME BUYER EDUCATION HELP

A class to help first time home buyers navigate through the purchase process is being offered by the Center For Siouxland this year.

Lori Scott is the program coordinator for the one day class that will be offered monthly beginning January 26th:

OC………….purchase a home. :13

Dianna Menefee, assistant vice president of the Central Bank of Sioux City, presented a check for $2,500 to support the Center For Siouxland Homebuyer Education Program:

OC……….exciting for us. :13

The bank’s donation allows for the class to be provided at no charge to those who sign up.

Anyone interested in signing up should call the Center for Siouxland at 252-1861 or stop by the office at 715 Douglas Street.