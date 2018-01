BOSSMAN WINS IOWA HOUSE DISTRICT 6 SEAT

REPUBLICAN JACOB BOSSMAN WILL SOON BE HEADED TO DES MOINES TO REPRESENT WOODBURY COUNTY’S 6TH DISTRICT HOUSE SEAT IN THE IOWA LEGISLATURE.

BOSSMAN WON TUESDAY’S SPECIAL ELECTION BY AN UNOFFICIAL COUNT OF 2152-1712 OVER DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE RITA DEJONG .

WOODBURY COUNTY AUDITOR PAT GILL SAYS AROUND 20 PER CENT OF DISTRICT VOTERS TOOK PART IN THE ELECTION:

WOODBURY COUNTY’S BOARD OF SUPERVISORS WILL CANVASS THE VOTE THURSDAY AND THEN GILL SAYS BOSSMAN WILL LIKELY TAKE HIS OATH OF OFFICE ON MONDAY AT THE STATE CAPITOL:

TUESDAY’S ELECTION MARKED THE FIRST TIME IOWA’S NEW VOTER IDENTIFICATION LAW WAS IN EFFECT WHERE VOTERS WERE REQUIRED TO SHOW AN I.D. AT THE POLLING PLACE:

GILL SAYS THERE WERE SCATTERED REPORTS OF PEOPLE WHO DO NOT LIVE IN DISTRICT 6 WHO SHOWED UP TO TRY AND VOTE BUT WERE TURNED AWAY.

HE SAYS THEY DIDN’T UNDERSTAND IT WAS NOT AN ALL CITY ELECTION.