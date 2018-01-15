SIOUX CITYANS IN HAWAII WHEN FALSE MISSILE ALERT IS SENT OUT

Hawaii residents and tourists were left shaken Saturday by a false alarm warning that a missile was headed for the islands.

An emergency alert warning of an imminent missile strike sounded on hundreds of thousands of cellphones.

A second alert saying there was no missile didn’t come for nearly 40 minutes.

Sioux City residents Mark Stuck and his wife Lori are in Hawaii and were in a market when the warning was issued:

OC………what’ll we do? :24

Stuck says they then tried to figure out where to go and get more information on what was going on:

OC………..newses about it. :20

Stuck says no warning sirens ever sounded, so after a few minutes, he and other tourists thought it wasn’t a big deal.

That wasn’t the case with many residents of the 50th state though, who wondered if it was a possible North Korean nuclear attack:

OC……….target anyway. :17

Stuck and his wife will return home Wednesday with one more adventure to talk about then they thought they would have when they headed for Hawaii last week.