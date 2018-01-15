SIOUX CITYANS IN HAWAII WHEN FALSE MISSILE ALERT IS SENT OUT

Hawaii residents and tourists were left shaken Saturday by a false alarm warning that a missile was headed for the islands.
An emergency alert warning of an imminent missile strike sounded on hundreds of thousands of cellphones.
A second alert saying there was no missile didn’t come for nearly 40 minutes.
Sioux City residents Mark Stuck and his wife Lori are in Hawaii and were in a market when the warning was issued:
Stuck says they then tried to figure out where to go and get more information on what was going on:
Stuck says no warning sirens ever sounded, so after a few minutes, he and other tourists thought it wasn’t a big deal.
That wasn’t the case with many residents of the 50th state though, who wondered if it was a possible North Korean nuclear attack:
Stuck and his wife will return home Wednesday with one more adventure to talk about then they thought they would have when they headed for Hawaii last week.