Home Local News SIOUX CITYANS IN HAWAII WHEN FALSE MISSILE ALERT IS SENT OUT

SIOUX CITYANS IN HAWAII WHEN FALSE MISSILE ALERT IS SENT OUT

By
Woody Gottburg
-
56
0
SHARE

Hawaii residents and tourists were left shaken Saturday by a false alarm warning that a missile was headed for the islands.

An emergency alert warning of an imminent missile strike sounded on hundreds of thousands of cellphones.

A second alert saying there was no missile didn’t come for nearly 40 minutes.

Sioux City residents Mark Stuck and his wife Lori are in Hawaii and were in a market when the warning was issued:

OC………what’ll we do? :24

Stuck says they then tried to figure out where to go and get more information on what was going on:

OC………..newses about it. :20

Stuck says no warning sirens ever sounded, so after a few minutes, he and other tourists thought it wasn’t a big deal.

That wasn’t the case with many residents of the 50th state though, who wondered if it was a possible North Korean nuclear attack:

OC……….target anyway. :17

Stuck and his wife will return home Wednesday with one more adventure to talk about then they thought they would have when they headed for Hawaii last week.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR