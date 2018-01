MORNINGSIDE CONVENIENCE STORE ROBBED AT GUNPOINT

SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE SEARCHING FOR A SUSPECT WHO ROBBED THE WHITE OAK STATION CONVENIENCE STORE AT 1031 MORNINGSIDE AVENUE MONDAY NIGHT.

POLICE SAY THE WHITE MALE SUSPECT ENTERED THE STORE SHORTLY BEFORE 9PM, DISPLAYED A GUN AND DEMANDED CASH.

THE SUSPECT FLED ON FOOT TO THE WEST OF THE STORE WITH CASH.

HE IS DESCRIBED AS A 5’10” WHITE MALE OF STOCKY BUILD WHO WAS WEARING A GRAY SWEATSHIRT AND SUNGLASSES.

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION ABOUT THE CRIME SHOULD CONTACT POLICE ON THE CRIMESTOPPERS HOTLINE AT 258-TIPS (8477).