IOWA HOUSE SPECIAL ELECTION SET FOR TUESDAY

The Iowa Legislature has been in session for a week, but Tuesday a special election takes place in Woodbury County to fill the 6th District House seat.

Woodbury County Elections Commissioner Pat Gill says only ten precincts will take part in the election:

Republican Jacob Bossman, an aide to Senator Charles Grassley is running against Democrat Rita DeJong, a retired school teacher and administrator.

The winner takes the seat formerly held by Republican James Carlin, who was just elected to the state senate in a special election last month to replace Bill Anderson.

Anderson resigned from the senate November 1st to become Cherokee’s Economic Development Director.

Gill says it’s highly unusual to have an election right after the state legislature convenes a new session:

The special election will also mark the first time a new Iowa election law is in effect:

Absentee voting took place at two sites Saturday and Monday, with the courthouse open for voting only on Martin Luther King day:

The Woodbury County Supervisors will do a canvass of the vote on Thursday, so whoever wins could be sworn into office as early as Friday or next Monday.

Because it is an election for a state official, the polls in the district will be open from 7a.m. until 9p.m. Tuesday.