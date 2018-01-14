UNITYPOINT & AMERIGROUP IOWA REACH MEDICAID AGREEMENT

UnityPoint Health and Amerigroup Iowa have reached an agreement on a Medicaid Health Plan contract.

That means UnityPoint will continue to be part of the Amerigroup provider network in 2018.

Individuals covered by the Amerigroup Medicaid plan do not need to make any changes to their doctors or health plan to continue their care with UnityPoint Health.

UnityPoint Health and Amerigroup will each provide additional communication to identified Amerigroup patients to help make them aware of the update.