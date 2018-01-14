KRAMER SAYS IOWA LEGISLATURE NEEDS TO MOVE QUICKLY ON BEHAVIOR COMPLAINT PROCESS

The former Iowa Senate President warns “there is nothing that has changed to prevent additional inappropriate behavior and ensuing problems” at the statehouse.

Mary Kramer was brought in by the Iowa Senate’s current leader to draft new rules of conduct.

Kramer’s list of recommendations was requested after the state paid $1.75 million dollars to settle a lawsuit filed by former Senate Republican staffer Kirsten Anderson.

Kramer does believe some individuals working at the Capitol have changed their behavior:

Kramer’s report states the Iowa Senate should provide a “clear path” for filing complaints that will be investigated fairly and without retaliation, but she says right now, that “clear path” doesn’t exist.

Kramer is urging the Iowa Legislature to “act quickly” in establishing a formal complaint process:

Kramer recommends everyone working in the Capitol receive training to understand “what constitutes inappropriate behavior.”

Radio Iowa