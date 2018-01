Here is my Davenport Cleaners Halftime interview with Jim Florentine, the stand-up comedian and actor. During the interview, we discussed his parochial grade school days, beginning his stand-up career with Jim Norton, his stand-up method, relationships, and the break he got from Howard Stern. The interview originally aired on December 20, 2017, during halftimes of a girls/boys basketball double-header.

Enjoy:

Part 1:

Part 2: