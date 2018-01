SOUTH SIOUX COUNCIL TO ADD FIREFIGHTERS & TOUR TOWN PROJECTS

THE CITY COUNCIL OF SOUTH SIOUX CITY WILL CONVENE SATURDAY IN A RARE WEEKEND MEETING.

CITY ADMINISTRATOR LANCE HEDQUIST SAYS THERE WILL BE TWO MAIN ITEMS STARTING WITH A DISCUSSION ON THE HIRING OF FIVE NEW PAID FIREFIGHTERS:

AS SOUTH SIOUX CITY CONTINUES TO GROW, THE NEED FOR MORE FIREFIGHTERS IS GROWING AS WELL:

FEDERAL FUNDS WILL HELP WITH THE INITIAL COSTS, BUT SOUTH SIOUX CITY WILL EVENTUALLY HAVE TO PAY THE SALARIES FROM THE CITY’S BUDGET IN YEARS TO COME.

HEDQUIST SAYS MORE EVIDENCE OF THE CITY’S GROWTH WILL BE VIEWED WHEN THE COUNCIL MEMBERS LEAVE CITY HALL FOR A BUS TRIP THROUGH TOWN.

THE TRIP BEGINS WITH A LOOK AT PUBLIC LIBRARY IMPROVEMENTS AND CONTINUES TO SEVERAL OTHER SPOTS:

THE COUNCIL MEETING BEGINS AT 8AM WITH THE BUS TRIP SET TO START AT 9 O’CLOCK.