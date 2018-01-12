IOWA’S TOP GENERAL TALKS ABOUT NATIONAL GUARD READINESS

The leader of the Iowa National Guard says the “international situation today is more complex and demanding” than anytime he’s seen in his 39 years of service.

Adjutant General Timothy Orr delivered his Condition of the Guard address Thursday at the statehouse:

There are roughly 9,000 soldiers under Orr’s command.

In addition to serving on combat missions overseas, the soldiers are trained to respond to attacks, threats and natural disasters in Iowa and across the U.S.

That training was put to use over a three-month period late in the year as Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria struck the U.S. mainland and Puerto Rico:

The Iowa National Guard also oversees a federally-funded Counterdrug Task Force, which assists and provides training to Iowa’s law enforcement officers.

Around 171-thousand doses of Fentanyl and 12 pounds of heroin were seized in Iowa last year, according to Orr.

