FLU DEATHS ON THE RISE IN IOWA

Iowa health officials have reported eight more influenza-related deaths, bringing the state total to 14 since October 1st.

The Iowa Public Health Department says the eight were reported in the past week.

Five of the eight had underlying health conditions, and all eight were at least 61 years old.

Department medical director, doctor Patricia Quinlisk says getting the flu vaccine is still the best way to combat the flu.

There were reports early in the flu season that the vaccine is not as effective as it could be, but she says it still provides a lot of protection.

Doctor Quinlisk says getting kids vaccinated is important for them and others.

Flu symptoms may include fever, headache, tiredness, cough, sore throat, nasal congestion and body aches.

There are a lot of other illnesses going around and Quinlisk offers some advice to know if you might have the flu.

Quinlisk says follow the three C’s.

Make sure you cover your cough, clean your hands and you contain your germs by staying at home when you are ill.