FIREFIGHTERS IN UNION COUNTY SPENT PART OF THEIR AFTERNOON BATTLING A HOUSE FIRE NEAR RURAL JEFFERSON, SOUTH DAKOTA.

FIREFIGHTERS FOUND SMOKE COMING FROM THE TWO STORY STRUCTURE ON 482ND AVENUE WHEN THEY ARRIVED JUST BEFORE 11:30 FRIDAY MORNING.

MUTUAL AID INCLUDING THE AERIAL TRUCK FROM NORTH SIOUX CITY’S FIRE DEPARTMENT WAS REQUESTED TO FIGHT THE FIRE.

NO INJURIES HAVE BEEN REPORTED FROM THE FIRE.

PHOTOS COURTESY KMEG