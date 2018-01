Mark Cameron Cord III has been appointed to be the new district associate court judge of the Third Judicial District.

Cord was chosen by the district judges of the 3B judicial election sub-district.

Judge Cord will fill the position created by the retirement of District Associate Judge Timothy Jarman.

District associate judges hear serious and aggravated misdemeanor cases, small claims, hospitalization cases as well as juvenile cases and civil suits for judgment of up to $10,000.