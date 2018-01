AUTHORITIES FIND BODY IN BURNING DAKOTA COUNTY HOME

THE DAKOTA COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS A BODY WAS RECOVERED FROM A HOME THAT WAS DESTROYED BY FIRE THURSDAY MORNING NEAR DAKOTA CITY, NEBRASKA.

FIREFIGHTERS FOUND SMOKE AND FLAMES COMING FROM THE HOME WHEN THEY ARRIVED AT THE 1900 BLOCK OF HIGHWAY 77.

THE HOME OWNER, WHO WAS IN ARIZONA, REPORTED THERE WAS SUPPOSE TO BE NO ONE IN THE HOUSE, BUT DURING THE COURSE OF FIGHTING THE FIRE THE DAKOTA CITY FIRE DEPARTMENT LOCATED A BODY IN THE HOME.

THE BODY OF THE MALE VICTIM, BELIEVED TO BE NATIVE AMERICAN, WAS TRANSPORTED TO SIOUX CITY WHERE AN AUTOPSY DETERMINED THE CAUSE OF DEATH WAS SMOKE INHALATION.

FOUL PLAY IS NOT SUSPECTED.

THE DAKOTA COUNTY SHERIFF IS CONTINUING THE INVESTIGATION TO DETERMINE THE IDENTIFICATION OF THIS VICTIM.

PHOTO COURTESY KMEG/KPTH