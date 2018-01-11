SIOUX CITY’S PROMENADE PROJECT RECEIVES AWARD

Sioux City’s Promenade project at 4th and Virginia Streets has been chosen as one of eleven recipients of a Best Development Award for 2017.

The project to add greenspace to the Promenade area near the Roth Fountain was chosen for the honor by the group “1000 Friends of Iowa”.

Improvements added a planting plan, new site furnishings, concrete seating wall, and increased greenspace.

At the project dedication last November 3rd, Melissa Campbell of City Environmental Services said the project has some other benefits:

OC…..city’s infrastructure. :21

The project was a collaborative effort between the city and the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship.