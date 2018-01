SIOUX CITY MAN DIES FROM GUNSHOT WOUND, ONE MAN ARRESTED

A SIOUX CITY MAN WAS ARRESTED OVERNIGHT AFTER ANOTHER MAN DIED FROM A GUNSHOT WOUND.

SIOUX CITY POLICE RESPONDED TO MERCY MEDICAL CENTER LAST NIGHT AROUND 6 O’CLOCK FOR A GUNSHOT VICTIM.

26 YEAR OLD JAVIER CHERON OF SIOUX CITY WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD AT THE HOSPITAL A SHORT TIME LATER.

INVESTIGATORS WERE LED TO 1609 JONES STREET AS THE LIKELY LOCATION OF THE SHOOTING.

OFFICERS SPOKE TO THE OCCUPANT OF THAT RESIDENCE AND FOUND EVIDENCE IN THE YARD.

A SEARCH WARRANT UNCOVERED SEVERAL HANDGUNS AND ILLEGAL DRUGS.

60 YEAR OLD LIBORIO MARTINEZ-RUBIO WAS ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH POSSESSION WITH INTENT TO DELIVER METH AND BEING A FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM.

THE INVESTIGATION INTO THE DETAILS OF THE SHOOTING IS ONGOING.