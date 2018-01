INVESTIGATION OF JONES STREET FATAL SHOOTING CONTINUES

THE INVESTIGATION IS CONTINUING INTO THE FATAL SHOOTING OF A SIOUX CITY MAN WEDNESDAY NIGHT.

POLICE CHIEF REX MUELLER SAYS 26-YEAR-OLD JAVIER CHERON OF SIOUX CITY CAME TO MERCY MEDICAL CENTER AROUND 6PM SUFFERING FROM A GUNSHOT WOUND TO THE CHEST AND THEN DIED FROM HIS INJURY A SHORT TIME LATER.

CHERON WAS ARMED WITH A GUN WHEN HE ARRIVED AT THE HOSPITAL, AND SURRENDERED IT TO STAFF THERE.

MUELLER SAYS THE ENSUING INVESTIGATION LED HIS OFFICERS TO 1609 JONES STREET:

POLICE SGT. RYAN BERTRAND SAYS THE SOLE RESIDENT THERE, 60 YEAR OLD LIBORIO MARTINEZ-RUBIO, WAS ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH SIX COUNTS OF BEING A FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM, SEPARATE COUNTS OF POSSESSION OF METH, MARIJUANA AND DRUG PARAPHRENALIA AND TWO COUNTS OF TRAFFICKING STOLEN FIREARMS:

MARTINEZ-RUBIO WAS ALSO WANTED BY FEDERAL IMMIGRATION AUTHORITIES.

SGT. BERTRAND SAYS THE MOTIVE FOR THE SHOOTING IS UNKNOWN AT THIS TIME, BUT MAY BE DRUG RELATED.

HE SAYS INVESTIGATORS BELIEVE THE SHOOTING TOOK PLACE AT THE JONES STREET HOUSE, BUT MARTINEZ-RUBIO IS NOT CHARGED FOR THAT ACTUAL SHOOTING, WHICH IS THE CITY’S FIRST HOMICIDE OF 2018.

MARTINEZ-RUBIO IS BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON A HALF MILLION DOLLARS BOND.

BERTRAND SAYS ANYONE WITH INFORMATION ABOUT THE CRIME SHOULD CONTACT POLICE AT 258-TIPS.