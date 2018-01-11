FORMER GATEWAY COMPUTERS CAMPUS SOLD TO DEVELOPER

The former Gateway Computer campus in North Sioux City has been sold.

The building has been purchased by Atkinson, Nebraska and Naples, Florida based investor, Gerard Keating for $5,750,000.

The 750,000 square foot building is the largest building in South Dakota and was was built by Gateway on the 77 acre site in 6 phases from 1989 to 1997 for an estimated cost of over $70-million dollars.

Keating says the building will be repainted in the summer of 2018 with the iconic Holstein cow pattern.

The building will be branded as the Gateway Business Center.

Keating has already sold the far south 225,000 square foot building, formerly known as Argentina, to a local investor.

He also announced a pending long term lease of 101,000 square feet of tech space in the remaining area, bringing the building to 61% occupancy.

Keating, the owner of Keating Resources bought the building from Taiwan based Acer, Incorporated, a computer manufacturer.

