SUSPECT ARRESTED AFTER WESTSIDE STANDOFF

SIOUX CITY POLICE HAVE A MALE SUSPECT IN CUSTODY FOLLOWING AN HOUR LONG STANDOFF ON THE CITY’S WESTSIDE WEDNESDAY.

SGT. JEREMY MCCLURE SAYS OFFICERS WERE DISPATCHED TO 2612 GEORGE STREET JUST BEFORE 2PM FOR A DISTURBANCE CALL AT THAT RESIDENCE:

MCCLURE SAYS THE SUSPECT’S MOTHER FLED THE HOUSE AND THEN COUNTERMAN BARRICADED HIMSELF INSIDE:

POLICE TOOK MICHAEL COUNTERMAN INTO CUSTODY AROUND 3PM.

MCCLURE SAYS NO OTHER INJURIES WERE REPORTED IN THE INCIDENT.

PHOTO COURTESY KMEG