RICKETTS SETS AMBITIOUS AGENDA FOR NEBRASKA

Governor Pete Ricketts unveiled a new tax package and talked about the budget, and other issues in his State of the State address Wednesday in Lincoln.

Ricketts says Nebraska’s property taxes rank as the 11th highest in the United States in one survey and the highest among neighboring states.

Part of his proposal would improve that:

Ricketts says that would provide $4-billion dollars in tax relief for property owners over the next decade.

Another part of the plan deals with income taxes:

Ricketts also talked about budget measures including one that restricts funding for abortions in the state:

The governor also acknowledged Nebraska is facing declining revenues, so is calling for budget cuts:

Ricketts also called for an additional $35 million dollars for child welfare assistance for both this year and next.

He also wants to add more correctional officers and re-invest six million dollars in unspent funds to improve state prison capacity.

It will be up to the state legislature to make many of his proposals happen.