PENDER MAN INJURED IN DAKOTA COUNTY CRASH

Woody Gottburg
A Pender, Nebraska man has been identified as the victim in a two vehicle crash in Dakota County Tuesday night.

The Dakota County Sheriff says 27-year-old Jonathan Smith was driving an S-U-V that collided nearly head-on with a semi tractor trailer on Highway 35 two miles east of Emerson.

Smith was transported to Mercy Medical Center with injuries.

The semi driver, 38-year-old Daniel Stueck of Columbus, Nebraska was uninjured.

Highway 35 was closed for several hours after the crash and the cause of the accident remains under investigation.

