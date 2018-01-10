NEBRASKA HELMET REPEAL BILL IS SNUFFED IN THE UNICAMERAL

A bill to repeal Nebraska’s motorcycle helmet requirement has already stalled in the Legislature.

The measure’s backers fell three votes short Wednesday of the support needed to overcome a filibuster.

The 30-15 vote effectively kills the bill for the rest of the session.

Nebraska is one of 19 states that require all motorcycle riders to wear helmets.

Senators who sought the repeal cast it as a matter of personal freedom, while those who support the current law defend it as a way to ensure rider safety.