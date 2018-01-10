DAKOTA DUNES MAN AGREES TO PLEA DEAL ON DRUG CHARGES

A Dakota Dunes man who was arrested on drug charges last summer at his home has accepted a plea deal in his case.

The Union County State’s Attorney confirms that 68-year-old Roger Miller has pleaded guilty in Union County District Court to two counts of possession of a controlled substance… one count for cocaine and the second count for meth.

Charges of possession and delivery of drug paraphernalia were dismissed in the plea agreement.

Miller was arrested last August 22nd at his home after authorities were dispatched to his address after a 9-1-1 caller indicated someone had been shot there.

Deputies found nobody had been injured and took Miller into custody.

Miller’s sentencing is set for February 16th.

He faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.