TRIAL CONTINUED FOR ROCK VALLEY MURDER SUSPECT

A new trial date has been scheduled for a Rock Valley man accused of stabbing to death his 84-year-old grandfather and setting the man’s home on fire.

Court records say the trial of 20-year-old Santos Rodriguez Jr. has been continued from January 9th until May 1st.

A judge granted the defense attorney’s request for more time to prepare for the trial.

Rodriguez has pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder and arson.

He’s accused of stabbing Luis Luevanos in his Rock Valley home on October 29th and starting the fire.

Firefighters found Luevanos’ body later that day.

Rodriguez went to Utah and was taken into custody.

Iowa investigators interviewed him there and say Rodriguez admitted stabbing his grandfather and setting the fire.