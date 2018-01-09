SPENCER MAN ARRESTED AFTER PURSUIT THROUGH FOUR COUNTIES

A high speed pursuit early Tuesday through four northwest Iowa counties has landed a Spencer, Iowa man in jail.

Spencer Police attempted to pull over an S-U-V in that city around 2:45 a.m. for a traffic violation, but the vehicle sped off out of the city limits on Highway 71 at speeds exceeding 90 mph.

Clay County Deputies joined the pursuit, which continued through Clay, Buena Vista, Palo Alto, and Pocahontas counties.

The SUV eventually went into a ravine near 110th Ave and 410 Street in Pocahontas County.

The driver, 42-year-old Robert Ryker of Spencer was taken into custody by Clay County deputies without further incident.

Ryker was taken to the Spencer Municipal Hospital for evaluation and then to the Clay County Jail.

Ryker was charged with driving with a revoked license, eluding, speeding and various other charges.