REYNOLDS DELIVERS CONDITION OF THE STATE ADDRESS

Governor Kim Reynolds became the first woman to deliver Iowa’s “Condition of the State” address to the legislature in Des Moines Tuesday:

Reynolds also mentioned the “Me Too” movement, praising women who have found the courage to report sexual harassment:

The governor says she wants to modernize Iowa’s tax code by reducing individual taxes and eliminate the deduction of federal taxes from Iowa tax returns.

She says otherwise federal tax code changes would result in Iowans paying higher taxes in the state:

The governor called for a one and a half per cent boost in public school spending plus an additional $35-million dollars to use as schools wish.

She also hopes for a water quality bill to be passed

The Republican-controlled Iowa Legislature faces a roughly $37 million budget shortfall in the current $7.2 billion state budget.

audio courtesy IPTV

file photo