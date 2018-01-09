DAUGAARD WANTS SOME MEDICAID RECIPIENTS TO HAVE JOBS BEFORE GETTING BENEFITS

Governor Dennis Daugaard says South Dakota is asking the Trump administration to allow the state to require some Medicaid health coverage recipients to work to obtain the benefits:

Daugaard announced the proposal Tuesday during his State of the State address.

He says the change would apply to about 4,500 low-income, able-bodied parents who aren’t caring for an infant.

The governor also said he’s proposing legislation to make South Dakota microbrewers more competitive with surrounding states.

Current law limits microbreweries there to 5000 barrels per year with other states able to produce ten times or more of their product:

The Republican-controlled Legislature’s session runs until late March.

Lawmakers will make a new state budget and take up policy proposals on those and other issues ranging from the state’s ballot question system to the use of lakes on private land for recreation.

Audio courtesy SDPB