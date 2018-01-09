CHANGES APPLY TO DISTRICT SIX IOWA HOUSE SPECIAL ELECTION

Next Tuesday Woodbury County will hold a special election for Iowa’s 6th District House seat.

Woodbury County Elections Commissioner Pat Gill says some changes will apply to this upcoming vote:

Gill says a satellite voting center will also soon be open:

Even though Republican candidate Jacob Bossman has sent out absentee ballot request to district voters, Gill says those requests will not be accepted:

Rita DeJong is the Democratic candidate for the house seat.

Because it is an election for a state official, the polls in the district will be open from 7a.m. until 9p.m. next Tuesday.