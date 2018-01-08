SIOUX CITY HOUSING MARKET CONTINUES TO REMAIN STRONG

Sioux City’s housing market continues to thrive.

Kevin McManamy, President of United Real Estate solutions, says there were 1,831 homes sold in the Sioux City area in 2017.

That’s according to statistics from the Northwest Iowa Regional Board of Realtors and was just 9 fewer than 2016:

OC…….couple of years. ;11

McManamy says the houses are selling quickly after they go on the market, averaging 57 days.

Many spend less than a month on the market before an accepted offer.

He says most sellers continue to receive 97 percent of their asking price with the median selling price at $138,000 on a residential property here in Siouxland:

OC……..price ranges. :15

McManamy says low interest rates are also helping to drive housing sales:

OC…….quite affordable. :21

Just last week, the city of Sioux City announced that 274 new housing units were built in 2017, the highest number of the past decade.

McManamy says with great, local economic development projects in the works, he expect the housing market to remain strong in 2018.”