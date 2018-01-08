FAREWAY BEGINS NO TOBACCO PRODUCT POLICY FOR STORE EMPLOYEES

A major Iowa grocery retailer has announced it will no longer allow its employees to use tobacco products on company property at any of its stores.

Fareway Food Stores implemented the policy, effective today (Monday).

Under the new policy, smoking and the use of any other tobacco or tobacco-like products such as electronic cigarettes and chewing tobacco is banned on all company property.

Store officials say employees will only be allowed to use FDA-approved nicotine products aimed to help smokers quit.

Caitlyn Ferin of Fareway’s Corporate Wellness Team says it’s important to the company to “create a healthy work environment for our employees.”

Fareway operates more than 100 stores in Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota, Illinois and Minnesota.