BPI CONTRIBUTES TO SOUTH SIOUX REC CENTER CAPITAL CAMPAIGN

Beef Products Incorporated has donated $200,000 to the capital campaign for the South Sioux City Indoor Recreation Center.

BPI will be honored with naming rights to a tennis court and a soccer field within that facility.

The Siouxland Tennis Association and the South Sioux City Soccer Club have teamed with South Sioux City to raise funds to construct a new indoor recreation center.

The site of the new facility will be at the southern end of the Jeffrey Dible Soccer complex along River View Drive in South Sioux.

With the BPI gift, the group has now reached the midpoint of their $3 million plus campaign goal.