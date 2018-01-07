IOWA TICKET MISSES POWERBALL JACKPOT BY ONE NUMBER

Both giant lottery jackpots were won over the weekend, but it looks like the big winners were not from the tri-state area.

The winning ticket for the Powerball jackpot estimated at just under $560 million dollars was sold in Merrimack New Hampshire.

Those numbers were 12-29-30-33-61 and the Powerball was 26.

One Iowa ticket sold in Marion was close, hitting four of the first 5 numbers and the Powerball to win $50,000.

One Mega Millions ticket matched all six numbers Friday night for a $450 million dollar grand prize.

The winning numbers drawn Friday night to claim that jackpot were 28-30-39-59-70-10.

That ticket was sold in Florida.