IOWA LEGISLATURE TO BEGIN 2018 SESSION

Iowa lawmakers return to the state Capitol on Monday for the start of a new legislative session.

Overhauling state taxes will be one of the items on the agenda and Republican Senator Rick Bertrand of Sioux City says it will be one of the top priorities for lawmakers:

Governor Kim Reynolds is hoping lawmakers will pass a new water quality bill for the state.

Bertrand isn’t sure that will happen:

But Democratic Representative Chris Hall of Sioux City does expect to see the House take up the issue:

Republicans and Democrats disagree on funding amounts for education and on how to address issues with the privatized Medicaid program.

Governor Kim Reynolds will give more information on what she hopes for Tuesday in her Condition of the State address.

You will hear that address live at 10am here on KSCJ.