GILLY MACMILLAN – ODD CHILD OUT: A Novel

Author: Gilly Macmillan

Book: ODD CHILD OUT: A Novel

Publishing: William Morrow Paperbacks (October 3, 2017)

Synopsis (from the Publisher):

From New York Times Bestselling Author of WHAT SHE KNEW

“A hugely satisfying and thrilling read. Highly recommended!” -Shari LaPena, New York Times bestselling author of The Couple Next Door

“Literary suspense at its finest.”—Mary Kubica, New York Times bestselling author of Pretty Baby

How well do you know the people you love…?

Best friends Noah Sadler and Abdi Mahad have always been inseparable. But when Noah is found floating unconscious in Bristol’s Feeder Canal, Abdi can’t–or won’t–tell anyone what happened.

Just back from a mandatory leave following his last case, Detective Jim Clemo is now assigned to look into this unfortunate accident. But tragedy strikes and what looked like the simple case of a prank gone wrong soon ignites into a public battle. Noah is British. Abdi is a Somali refugee. And social tensions have been rising rapidly in Bristol. Against this background of fear and fury two families fight for their sons and for the truth. Neither of them know how far they will have to go, what demons they will have to face, what pain they will have to suffer.

Because the truth hurts.