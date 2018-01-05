POLICE RECOVER STOLEN S-U-V WITH 4 YEAR OLD CHILD INSIDE

Sioux City Police say a 4-year-old child has been found safe inside a sport utility vehicle that had been stolen early Friday morning.

Police say the owner of the SUV left her child inside the running vehicle in the 400 block of Woodland Way just before 5:30am and went back inside her home to get another child.

When she came back outside the vehicle was gone.

The vehicle was found 15 minutes later in the 1600 block of West Willis Street with the child inside and uninjured.

The suspect had fled the scene.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen the suspect to call Crimestoppers at 258-TIPS.

The mother and child’s names have not been released.