BURGLARY SUSPECT HAS TO BE RESCUED AFTER BECOMING STUCK IN WINDOW

Police say a man who allegedly threatened a Sioux City resident and tried to break into the victim’s house had to be rescued from a window well in the home.

Police were called to the South Judd Street home around 1 a.m. Thursday where they arrested 51-year-old Levin Nichols on a charge of attempted second degree burglary.

Police say Nichols had threatened to kill a resident of the home, then kicked out a basement window to the bedroom of the person he had threatened.

Court documents say when Nichols tried to enter through the broken window, he became stuck in the window well.

Firefighters had to free the suspect from the window.

Nichols is being held in the Woodbury County Jail on $52,000 bond.