185TH AIR NATIONAL GUARD UNIT HONORED

Sioux City’s 185th Air National Guard Refueling Wing has received a special honor.

Base Commander Colonel Larry Christensen made the announcement at the 185th Headquarters:

Christensen says this is the 9th time the unit has earned the award:

The 185th’s main mission is mid-air refueling, flying and maintaining 8 KC-135R Stratotanker aircraft.

They have personnel stationed all over the world on a constant rotational basis and some will soon go on a new mission:

The 185th Air Guard unit is comprised of over 900 full and part time members.