Home Local News 185TH AIR NATIONAL GUARD UNIT HONORED

185TH AIR NATIONAL GUARD UNIT HONORED

By
Woody Gottburg
-
26
0
SHARE

Sioux City’s 185th Air National Guard Refueling Wing has received a special honor.

Base Commander Colonel Larry Christensen made the announcement at the 185th Headquarters:

OC………….accomplish this. ;24

Christensen says this is the 9th time the unit has earned the award:

OC…a year later. :17

The 185th’s main mission is mid-air refueling, flying and maintaining 8 KC-135R Stratotanker aircraft.

Technical Sgt. Chad Huntly, 185th Air Refueling Wing Equipment Maintenance, checks the structural strength at the production break on the wing of a KC-135 Strato-Tanker using an ultrasonic test unit in Sioux City, Iowa on January 4, 2018. Huntley works in the Non-Destructive Inspection or NDI shop at the Iowa Air National Guard unit based in Sioux City.
Photo by Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot

They have personnel stationed all over the world on a constant rotational basis and some will soon go on a new mission:

oc…over towards Guam. :14

The 185th Air Guard unit is comprised of over 900 full and part time members.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR