YES YOU MAY STILL SLED FOR FREE AT GRANDVIEW & SERTOMA PARKS

SIOUX CITY’S PARKS DEPARTMENT WANTS TO REAFFIRM TO RESIDENTS THAT YOU CAN STILL GO SLEDDING FOR FREE AT DESIGNATED AREAS IN GRANDVIEW PARK AND SERTOMA PARK.

ON WEDNESDAY, SOMEONE POSTED ON FACEBOOK THAT THE CITY HAD BANNED SLEDDING TO FORCE PEOPLE TO PAY TO GO TUBING AT CONE PARK.

CITY PARKS DIRECTOR MATT SALVATORE SAYS THAT IS DEFINITELY NOT TRUE:

OC………AS IT DID LAST YEAR. :21

SALVATORE SAYS SIGNS ARE POSTED SHOWING AREAS WHERE YOU MAY OR MAY NOT GO SLEDDING AT SERTOMA AND GRANDVIEW PARK:

OC……THEIR OWN SAFETY. :13

MEANWHILE IF YOU WANT TO GO TUBING AT CONE PARK, THERE’S FUN TO BE HAD THERE TOO:

OC………..COME OUT AND TUBE. :16

CONE PARK HOPES TO OPEN IT’S SKATING RINK THERE SOON, AND SALVATORE SAYS AN ICE SURFACE AT LEIF ERICKSON PARK WILL ALSO BE READY IN THE NEAR FUTURE.