SOUTH DAKOTA ESTABLISHES “BLUE ALERT” SYSTEM

South Dakota has added the Blue Alert system to their statewide notification systems.

A Blue Alert is activated when there is a suspect at large who has killed or caused serious injury to a law enforcement officer, or if an officer has been abducted or is missing.

Attorney General Marty Jackley says the Blue Alert system uses the existing Amber Alert network to broadcast warnings.

Activation would occur at the request of a law enforcement agency that is investigating an offense against an officer.