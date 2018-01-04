REYNOLDS RESPONDS TO BUDGET SHORTFALL LAWSUIT

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds says she followed the law when she tapped emergency funds last year to offset a budget shortfall.
Reynolds transferred $13 million from a reserve fund to balance the budget and avoid a special session of the state legislature last year.
Democratic Representative Chris Hall of Sioux City claims in a lawsuit the Republican governor and her budget aide illegally transferred the money because certain emergency conditions weren’t met.
Reynolds says the lawsuit is politically motivated:
Republican House Speaker Linda Upmeyer also supports a legislative update:
The 2018 Iowa legislative session begins on Monday.
