REYNOLDS RESPONDS TO BUDGET SHORTFALL LAWSUIT

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds says she followed the law when she tapped emergency funds last year to offset a budget shortfall.

Reynolds transferred $13 million from a reserve fund to balance the budget and avoid a special session of the state legislature last year.

Democratic Representative Chris Hall of Sioux City claims in a lawsuit the Republican governor and her budget aide illegally transferred the money because certain emergency conditions weren’t met.

Reynolds says the lawsuit is politically motivated:

Republican House Speaker Linda Upmeyer also supports a legislative update:

The 2018 Iowa legislative session begins on Monday.

Radio Iowa