HEELAN STAFF & STUDENTS MOVE INTO NEW BUILDING

STUDENTS AT BISHOP HEELAN HIGH SCHOOL STARTED GETTING ORIENTED IN THEIR NEW CLASSROOM BUILDING THURSDAY.

SCHOOL PRINCIPAL CHRIS BORK SAYS THE STUDENTS STARTED GETTING FAMILIAR WITH THE NEW BUILDING TO PREPARE TO EMPTY THEIR LOCKERS IN THE OLD SCHOOL FRIDAY MORNING AND REPORT TO THEIR NEW HOME ROOMS ACROSS THE STREET:

BORK SAYS SCHOOL STAFF HAVE BEEN SETTING UP THE NEW CLASSROOMS AND OFFICES SINCE CHRISTMAS BREAK:

THE MOVE ALSO MEANS THE END OF REGULAR CLASSES IN THE OLD BISHOP HEELAN BUILDING:

THE TROPHY CASES HAVE ALSO BEEN MOVED AND REORGANIZED.

BORK SAYS FOR THE FIRST TIME ALL OF HEELAN’S STATE CHAMPIONSHIP TROPHIES ARE GROUPED TOGETHER IN ONE DISPLAY.