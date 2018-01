MORE DETAILS ABOUT BRANDON SHOOTING SUSPECTS RELEASED

MORE INFORMATION HAS BEEN RELEASED ABOUT THE TWO BRANDON, SOUTH DAKOTA RESIDENTS WHO ARE FACING CHARGES RELATED TO RECENT DRIVE-BY SHOOTINGS IN NORTHWEST IOWA.

BRANDON POLICE CHIEF DAVID KULL SAYS AUTHORITIES FOUND A WEALTH OF GUNS AT THE HOME OF 50-YEAR-OLD ARTIS KATTENBURG AND HER 16 YEAR OLD SON:

KULL SAYS THE BASEMENT OF THE HOME WAS FORTIFIED.

KATTENBURG AND HER SON WERE ARRESTED FOR ALLEGEDLY SHOOTING AT TWO HOMES, ONE IN SIOUX COUNTY AND THE OTHER IN LYON COUNTY IOWA ON DECEMBER 29TH.

NOBODY WAS INJURED AND CHIEF KULL SAYS THE INCIDENTS MAY HAVE SOMETHING TO DO WITH A DISPUTE THE TWO SUSPECTS WERE HAVING WITH A CHURCH IN ROCk VALLEY;

KATTENBURG HAS BEEN CHARGED WITH FELONY ABUSE TO A MINOR IN THE CASE AND MORE CHARGES ARE PENDING.

A SEARCH WARRANT LED TO THE DISCOVERY OF THE WEAPONS, AMMUNITION, KEVLAR VESTS, RIFLE SCOPES AND GUNSHOT SUPPRESSORS.

THE BASEMENT WAS STOCKPILED WITH FOOD, WATER AND OTHER SUPPLIES.