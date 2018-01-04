AUTHORITIES IDENTIFY DEAD WOMAN FOUND IN S-U-V

Authorities have identified a California woman whose body was found in an SUV stopped after a high-speed chase in South Dakota as the mother of the driver.

Attorney General Marty Jackley says the body of 58-year-old Michelle Walsh was found in the rear of the vehicle after a chase with her son, 30-year-old Tosten Walsh Lommen, of California.

Lommen faces charges including aggravated eluding and drunken driving after a state trooper on Monday observed him driving over 100 mph on I-90 in western South Dakota.

Jackley says South Dakota authorities are working with California officials on the death investigation.

Autopsy results are pending.