TWO IN CUSTODY FOLLOWING DRIVE BY SHOOTINGS

TWO BRANDON, SOUTH DAKOTA RESIDENTS ARE IN CUSTODY FACING CHARGES RELATED TO RECENT DRIVE-BY SHOOTINGS IN NORTHWEST IOWA.

THE MINNEHAHA COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS 50-YEAR-OLD ARTIS KATTENBURG AND A 16 YEAR OLD JUVENILE MALE WHO LIVE TOGETHER IN BRANDON, ARE SUSPECTED IN SHOOTING AT TWO HOMES, ONE IN SIOUX COUNTY AND THE OTHER IN LYON COUNTY IOWA.

AUTHORITIES SAY BOTH SUSPECTS WERE INTERVIEWED AND IT WAS DETERMINED THAT THE JUVENILE HAD FIRED A WEAPON AT THE HOMES ON THE EVENING OF FRIDAY DECEMBER 29TH.

KATTENBURG HAS BEEN CHARGED WITH FELONY ABUSE TO A MINOR IN THE CASE.

A SEARCH WARRANT SERVED IN BRANDON LED TO THE DISCOVERY OF MULTIPLE WEAPONS AND THOUSANDS OF ROUNDS OF AMMUNITION.

SOME OF THE WEAPONS WERE FULLY AUTOMATIC AND SEVERAL WERE 50 CALIBER RIFLES.

THE INVESTIGATION IS CONTINUING.