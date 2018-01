PART OF DOWNTOWN 4TH STREET CLOSED FOR REPAIRS

A BLOCK OF 4TH STREET DOWNTOWN IS CURRENTLY CLOSED FOR UTILITY AND PAVING REPAIRS.

THE SIOUX CITY ENGINEERING DIVISION SAYS 4TH IS CLOSED FROM PIERCE STREET TO NEBRASKA STREET.

IN ADDITION, THE NORTH-SOUTH ALLEY BETWEEN PIERCE AND NEBRASKA WILL BE CLOSED.

THE REPAIR WORK IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY JANUARY 12TH, WEATHER PERMITTING.

ACCESS TO AREA BUSINESSES WILL BE MAINTAINED WITH A DETOUR ALONG PIERCE, 3RD AND NEBRASKA.