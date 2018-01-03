NEBRASKA UNICAMERAL BEGINS SHORT 2018 SESSION

Nebraska lawmakers have kicked off their 2018 session with a looming state revenue shortfall and an expected new push to reduce income and property taxes.

Senators began the 60-day session Wednesday by handling routine business.

They confirmed a new sergeant-at-arms, Jim Doggett, to replace Ron Witkowski, who retired last year after serving in the post since 2004.

Senator Ernie Chambers of Omaha had called for a point of order on that voice vote as it took place:

Chambers did support Doggett for the job and wanted to let everyone know it:

Lawmakers also voted 25-24 to appoint state Sen. Robert Hilkemann of Omaha to serve as the new chairman of the Committee on Committees, which determines committee memberships.

The biggest issue expected so far in this year’s session is the projected $173.3 million state revenue shortfall in the current two-year budget cycle.

The shortfall could force lawmakers to cut services, take cash from outside funds or withdraw money from the state’s emergency cash reserve.